Barcelona releases new Clasico kit to be worn for clash vs Real Madrid at Bernabeu

BARCELONA: Barcelona’s matches against bitter rivals Real Madrid are always the biggest fixtures in the Spanish football calendar, and the Catalan club will mark the next instalment of El Clasico by wearing a special jersey. When Barca walk out at the Bernabeu to face La Liga’s reigning champions in April, they will be wearing a one-off shirt that has been created specially for that match. As modelled by former captain Carles Puyol. himself a veteran of many a hard-fought Clasico, the new shirt sees Barca’s famous “blaugrana” (red and blue) stripes combined with the colours of the Catalan flag (the red and yellow of the “Senyera”). Puyol launched the new jersey with a stirring video posted on social media, in which he tells fans: “If you need reasons to give it your all in times as hard as this, don’t look outside. They are within each of us. They are in our character, which has been forged in this earth. They are in the pride of a job well done and of being, each day, a little better. No one is going to give us anything. But we don’t need it. Millions of us have come this far, alone. So, in times as hard as this, if you need reasons to go out there, look for them in the feeling that we all share, and in the flag that unites us.” Barca have adopted the Senyera design for the basis of several alternate strips in the past, most recently for last season’s fourth-choice kit, but this is the first time that both sets of colours have been combined on the same shirt. The limited edition jersey has been launched with the motto “Una samarreta ens agermana” (“One shirt unites us”) and will be worn by Lionel Messi & Co. when they travel to Madrid for the next Clasico, which is scheduled for the weekend of April 10-11. It’s available via the club’s online store for 145 ($175).













