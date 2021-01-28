Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 28th January 2021 is being sold for Rs. 94400 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 110100 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 28 January 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 110100 Rs. 100924 Rs. 96338 Rs. 82575 per 10 Gram Rs. 94400 Rs. 86533 Rs. 82600 Rs. 70800 per Gram Gold Rs. 9440 Rs. 8653 Rs. 8260 Rs. 7080

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.