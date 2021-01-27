Malaysian authorities releases PIA Boeing 777 aircraft seized over payment dispute

KARACHI: The Malaysian authorities have released the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane which was seized after the national flag carrier failed to clear the dues of the leasing firm.

A PIA spokesperson told Geo News on Wednesday that the airline has reached an agreement with the leasing firm for an out-of-court settlement after which the court ordered to release the plane.

“The airline will bring the plane back to the country as a commercial flight for which PIA staff is being sent to Malaysia,” he said.

The Boeing 777 aircraft was seized after a court order, the airline said, and alternative arrangements were being made for passengers due to fly from Kuala Lumpur back to Pakistan.

The case involved a $14 million lease dispute, a PIA official said. In a statement posted on Twitter, the airline said: “A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking a one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court.

“The passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalised,” the statement said. “It is an unacceptable situation and PIA has engaged support from the government of Pakistan to take up this matter using diplomatic channels.”