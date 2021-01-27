UFO spotted by PIA pilot in Karachi

PIA pilots have reported seeing a “foo fighter”, commonly known as UFO (Unidentified flying object) in Karachi on Sunday.

“Foo fighter” was a name given by the World War II pilots to explain the unidentified or mysterious objects seen in the sky during operations./

This report caused a panic in the aviation industry. Authorities suspected that the FO was a land operated drone.

It is worth mentioning here that the UFO was spotted in the same area where the laser beam incident was reported by the pilots.

This UFO could be a weather balloon because Pakistan Meteorology (Met) Department launches balloons in the air to collect weather data.