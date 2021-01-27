Govt issues special houbara hunting permits to UAE royal family

At least seven special permits have been given by the federal government to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President and other members of the royal family to hunt the internationally-protected houbara bustard during the 2020-21 hunting season.

As per details, the hunters have been allowed to hunt in three provinces: Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab. The permits were issued by the Deputy Chief of Protocol of the Foreign Ministry and were sent to the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Islamabad so that they could be sent to hunters.

Other hunters include the Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the country’s armed forces, the President’s representative, the President’s advisor, an Executive Board member.

The areas allotted to the hunters include Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Chakwal districts; Sukkur, Ghotki, Nawabshah, Sang­har (including Kot Diji and not across Nara Canal) districts; and districts of Panjgur, Zhob, Kharan (excluding Nag Dara breeding area), Washuk, Gwadar (excluding Gwadar, Ormara and Pasni) and Lehri tehsil of Sibi district (Domki area only).

The president’s represen­tative in the Western Region and member of the royal family, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, has been allocated Khairpur Nathan Shah tehsil, Johi tehsil and Union Council Fareedabad in Dadu district, Ghaibi Dero tehsil in Larkana district, Khairpur and other areas.