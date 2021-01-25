Police baton charged UCP students

The University of Central Punjab (UCP) gathered outside the university campus in Lahore to protest against the administration’s decision to hold on-campus exams after a semester that had exclusively online instruction.

The students also claimed that the university despite failing to complete the syllabus of different courses was insisting on holding these exams.

The protest came in a series of heightened political activism by students all around the country. Only yesterday, students of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) protested on the same issue outside the campus, which led to all student demands being met. Similarly, students of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and PMAS-Agricultural University had led massive protests a week ago.

Social Media activists condemned Punjab Police crackdown on students while the hashtags #PoliceAttackedStudents & #StudentsKoInsafDo trended on top at Pakistani twitter yesterday.