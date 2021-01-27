Twitter unveils ‘community-driven’ effort to fight misinformation

Twitter announced a new initiative Monday to enlist users to flag misinformation on its platform through a project known as Birdwatch. Birdwatch will be operated separately from Twitter while allowing users to identify tweets which may be false or misleading, the platform said of its new effort to stem false and harmful content. The project comes with Twitter and other social networks under fire for failing to stem manipulation and misinformation about elections, the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues.













