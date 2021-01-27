KP CM announces Rs 2 bn for gas supply project in Karak

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday announced Rs. 2 billion for gas supply project in district Karak. He was addressing a public gathering in Makh Banda in district Karak with Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak , Special Assistant to Chief Minister , Kamran Bangash and district leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf present on this occasion. He said that oil and gas royalty funds were being spent on the development and welfare of people in southern districts. Chief Minister said that comprehensive development packages have been finalized for the sustainable development of oil and gas producing districts in the province. He said various development projects have been completed with the royalty amount and many projects were in pipeline to be inaugurated soon.













