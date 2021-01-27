COMSATS to engage with Chinese firms for product research

Chinese companies are coming to Pakistan not just for the sake of business but for establishing long-term contacts at the grass-root level with their counterparts, particularly Universities and Research Centers.

These views were expressed by Wang Chun Ping, Chairperson Heroboss Technology, a Chinese LED manufacturer, while heading a delegation comprising three Chinese state-owned enterprises to COMSATS University Islamabad on Tuesday. The delegation visited various facilities of the CUI Islamabad Campus and called on Rector Prof Dr Tabassum Afzal.

The delegation comprised Wang Chun Ping, Bai Jie, and Baseer Ahmed from Heroboss Technology, Fan Yan Hong, and Ha Li from China Gezhouba (CGGC) as well as Wang Peng and Adil from LEDCENT China. Delegates called for increasing cultural exchange between Pakistan and China and expressed interest in enrolling employees working in Pakistan into the CUI Masters programs.

Wang said that her company is interested in setting up an LED Research Center in conjunction with COMSATS University, where research on LED Technology will be conducted. Prof. Afzal, while agreeing to the proposal said that there was a need to involve technology and engineering students through internship and exchange mechanisms. He said that CUI is moving towards product-oriented research in which Chinese technology transfer can play an important role.

Fan Yan said that his company was among the Top 500 state-owned enterprises that have been working in Pakistan since 2008. He said that the company’s projects including the 1000MW Neelum Jehlum Project, Sukikinari Hydropower Project Kaghan, Mohmand Dam, and Dassu Hydropower Project. He said that China Gezhouba is actively seeking academic collaboration with universities to build joint applied research projects. He said that his company would like to donate masks to CUI as a token of corporate social responsibility upon opening up the institution too.