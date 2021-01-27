Reflections

Moon lit night and billons of twinkling stars going my way, a caravan of random thoughts and images of dancing camels, galloping horses trumpeting elephants, all in a hurry. Fearing violence from trump supporters, police on high alert ahead of Bidens Inauguration Day in Washington. Security heightened nationwide after a mob stormed the capital on January 7, 2021. High alert as Biden to sign executive orders on day 1. Orders include US rejoining Paris climate accord and ending Trumps Muslim ban. It is going to be dawn to get to work and hope for the best.

Biden Era begins America’s 46th President says this is democracy’s day vice-President Kamala Harris becomes first woman to hold key position. It happens to be most dramatic pollical transition in the united states’ history. Taking the reins of power at a difficult time in American history and urging a bitterly divided country to unite around defeating the deadly coronavirus Pandemic, the new President announced measures reversing Trump policies. “This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day” Biden said “today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause. The cause of demonocracy. The people, the will of the people, has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. “Prime Minister Imran felicitates Biden for assuming US Presidency.

The new President faces a host of challenges, apart from the riot on January 6, and the consequent security issues, the pandemic is still raging, and has affected the united states more than most parts of the world. The new President has to make fundamental decisions on foreign policy. Relations with middle eastern countries, particularly Iran will have to be on new footings neutralizing the “Trump effect” which was disastrous in diplomatic relationship. This issue is of international peace, this needs to be sorted out, as Iran also tries to leverage its way onto better conditions for a deal. The united state’s Presidency affects all countries-Pakistan too has a stake as the U.S prepares to leave Afghanistan near our borders. As security priorities of the US change and it requires Pakistan’s facilitation of the peace process, we too must use the opportunity for better relations to improve diplomatic, social and economic, political and trade ties. Bilateral trade and cultural exchanges will bring substantial benefits to both Pakistan and the United States. As the US turns a new page, one which promises to be very different from the Trump administration, Islamabad too must identify areas of cooperation to build better and more mutually-beneficial ties with the new US administration. Pakistan hopes better US -Pakistan relations under old friend of Pakistan Biden.

Relations with middle eastern countries, particularly Iran will have to be on new footings neutralizing the “Trump effect” which was disastrous in diplomatic relationship

In a twitter the United Nations secretary General Antonio guterres warmly welcomed President Biden. And appreciated his step for the USA to re-enter the Paris agreement the global road map to tackle the climate emergency. With all countries fully engaged, we have a real opportunity to prevent climate catastrophe and embark on transformative climate action. After taking the oath of office president Biden has taken action to control the pandemic, provide economic relief; tackle climate change; and advance racial equality.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hopes that relationships between Pakistan and United States will be strengthened under the new US administration. He has urged the United States to take Afghanistan withdrawal seriously as Biden started his term as the President. “Pakistan is ready to work with the new administration on regarding Afghan peace process”. Highlighting the role of Pakistan in facilitating peace process in Afghanistan, he said the new US administration should work to further accelerate the peace efforts. He noted that the spoilers of peace were responsible for recent violent activities in Afghanistan. There was need to move forward on Intra- Afghan negotiations and Afghan leadership to lead these talks. Foreign Minister said “our approach, thinking, objectives and shared visions are much in line with the priorities of the new US administration. And that convergence can be built further” Special assistant to the Prime Minister on national security Dr. Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan wants to pursue bilateral relationship with the united states, based on mutual understanding. He was addressing a gathering of U.S policy makers at the Washington based think tank Wilson center tilled “US-Pakistan relations in the Biden Era. Dr. Moeed said that Pakistan -US relationship should be unconditional and not clouded by US interests in other regional countries. He further stated that Pakistan can work as a bridge between the united states and china.

Regardless of what President Biden decides it will have a massive impact on the future prospects of this region. The united states and India have an ominous convergence of interests at disrupting, delaying and destroying the BR1- CPEC. It will be up to Pakistan and China to equalize the odds against it and secure it, Pakistan had better have its policy options worked out well, already. Hopefully Biden’s approach in this context will be different from that of President Trump. It is good that the United States is ready to review Taliban deal. Afghan Officials welcome Biden plan.

Government of Pakistan introduces civil service reforms to boost the performance of bureaucracy and state institutions. These reforms will ensure transparent and effective internal accountability and discipline to their service. Although it is the man behind the gun that matters. There were issues regarding the rule of law, discretionary authority and delegation of powers, plethora of rules and the balance between authority and responsibility and the criteria of transparency and accountability. And there were delinquents in the police and some other services as well. While there have been attempts to reform the civil service with some good efforts being made with the police system there was still indisputable need for some institutional change. The PTI government approved civil servants (E&D) rules 2020 in December. Federal Minister for education and professional training, Shafqat Mahmood announced some major reforms, with the intention to introduce more accountability. How do the new reforms help? Only time will prove. In addition to the need for efficiency and effectiveness there are other needs to be addressed which have a lot to do with social consciousness which reflects our ability to adopt and adopt and accommodate to changing pattern of life and concern for others with “you attitude” and sense of “empathy”.

The fault is not in our stars, but ourselves. Reflections on Politics politicians and political parties are heartbreaking leaders are not concerned about the real issues, the real people, and real democracy. Reforms are needed to let political parties be functional and realistic. They have presently managed to structure political parties on paper to reflect some “democracy” within the parties but actually there is little or none. Almost comical, unending pandering to the leaders must stop as should be defending the undefendable in order for politics to emerge from this dark cloud, politicians need to grow a spine.