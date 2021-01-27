‘NAB taking action against those who were untouchables in the past’

NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal visited the Islamabad Chamber and Commerce and Industry (ICCT) where Sardar Yasir Ilyas, President, Islamabad, former Presidents of ICCI, Senior Vice President, ICCI and other senior members warmly received him, as he was the chief guest at a ceremony organized by Islamabad Chamber and Commerce and Industry (ICCT) at Aiwan-e-Sanat-o-Tijarat, Islamabad.

Justice Javed Iqbal in his address said that the business community is the backbone of the country. “NAB has great regard for the valuable services of the business community in the progress and prosperity of the country.” He said that a prosperous business community makes prosperous Pakistan. He said that NAB had referred the cases of sales tax, income tax and cases of under invoices related to the business community to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as per law. He said it is only rumors that the business community is allegedly perturbed due to NAB actions which are not correct as 1,235 references of NAB are under trial in respected Accountability Courts of the country and not more than one percent cases are related to business community, which negates the alleged propaganda against the NAB.

Justice Javed Iqbal said that NAB believes in “zero corruption, 100% development”. “NAB is absolutely committed to rooting out corruption as our Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had termed “One of the biggest curses…is corruption and bribery. That really is a poison. We must put it down with an iron hand”.

The NAB chairman said that the bureau was established to eradicate corruption, recover looted money in order to have Pakistan corruption free. He said that NAB is the focal institution of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption. The convention was ratified by Pakistan. “NAB’s faith is Corruption free Pakistan”. NAB’s efforts have been appreciated by national and international reputed organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan, he said. As per Gillani and Gallup Survey, 59 percent people have shown trust upon NAB.

The NAB chairman said that the country is indebted billions of dollars. He said the NAB was pursuing the cases of the people who were penniless in 1980, but today they owned multistory buildings from where they got the money, especially a bike rider person’s amassed wealth and made towers in Dubai.

NAB is taking action against all those as per laws who remained in government, were untouchables in the past and are now being questioned about their illegal actions, misuse of authority, assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering and loss to national exchequer. He said that NAB is making all out efforts to eradicate corruption from the society without caring about powerful and big fish having allegedly unprecedented stories on their credit. He said that NAB does not take direct action in bank default cases but State Bank refers cases to NAB. Banks take action against businessmen in case of default. He said that NAB got around Rs.5 billion of stuck-up investment from two housing societies to people in Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Lahore. He said that during his tenure, NAB has recovered Rs.487 billion. He said that NAB also recovered Rs.10-15 billion of wheat theft from one province. He said that NAB was working only to protect the interests of the Estate of Pakistan. He said that ICCI gets the list of cases of the business community to send to him and he would decide them within 30 days except for those cases, which were sub judice in courts. He said he was ready to provide a desk of NAB in ICCI for better coordination.

Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB appreciated the excellent efforts of Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) for safeguarding business interests and sharing business experiences and business interests, contact with governments and other stakeholders and assured opening of Facilitation Desk at ICCI to address the NAB related issues of the business community that would also give more confidence to the investors as NAB is business friendly organization. He hoped that ICCI under the leadership of Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and all other chambers will play their active role in the development and prosperity of country.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry lauded the efforts of Chairman NAB for elimination of corruption and said that reducing corruption & promoting transparency would help in better growth of business and investment activities. He said that NAB’s positive role was acknowledged by Transparency International, World Economic Forum and many other international bodies, which showed its constructive services for the country. He said that doing business in Pakistan was quite challenging that the government should focus on promoting ease of doing business to put the country on the path of sustainable economic growth. He emphasized that NAB should open its Facilitation Desk at ICCI to address the NAB related issues of the business community that would also give more confidence to the investors. He said that FBR should not withdraw cash directly from bank accounts of taxpayers without the right of appeal and process of investigation as it was shattering the confidence of the business community. Fatma Azim Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI thanked the Chairman NAB for visiting ICCI and giving the business community an opportunity to highlight their NAB related issues. The representatives of Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Sialkot, Bhawalpur, Karachi and other chambers of commerce & Industry also attended the meeting through video link and highlighted various issues for the attention of Chairman NAB who assured them that he would also visit other chambers to address the issues of the business community.