Revolutionary steps taken to promote investment in Punjab: Buzdar

An investors’ delegation, led by of Tawwan Pvt Limited CEO Tanvir Hussain Awan, met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and showed its interest in investing in the province.

Director Suleman Nasir Abdullah, advisor Shahbaz Khan, chief secretary, chairman P&D and others were also present. Talking on the occasion, the CM said that revolutionary steps have been taken by the PTI government to promote investment adding that Punjab has emerged as a haven for the investors. The investors are provided with different facilities under one roof while giving several incentives to the construction sector.

The CM disclosed that the cabinet has given in-principle approval to establish Lahore Central Business District Development Authority, which would work for the promotion of business activities at Walton airport and surrounding areas. “This authority will provide facilities to the investors on a priority basis,” he added. The CM emphasised that red-tapeism has been done away with as all investment-related matters are being reviewed by him. The delegation appreciated that best investment-related steps have been taken by the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, a delegation of World Bank led by its Country Director Najy Benhassine called on Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday. The meeting agreed to enhance cooperation while discussing progress made on different initiatives of infrastructural development. The CM, while assuring to achieve different targets, said the World Bank is the most important development partner of the Punjab government and vowed to achieve the targets of development framework 2022-26. The government welcomes the WB assistance and the cooperation will also be continued in future, he added. The government is working on a plan to overcome children’s nutritional deficiency while health and educational facilities are being improved at grassroots.

He informed that universal health coverage program will be extended to every citizen of the province by December 2021. The government will also take benefit from the experience of WB experts for promoting the use of latest agri. technology to assist the farmers; he added and pointed out that incentives given to the construction sector have promoted business activities. Similarly, ease of doing business has also been ensured, he further said.

Najy Benhassine stated that the World Bank will further enhance its cooperation with the Punjab government while continuing to work for the improvement of different sectors. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Sibtain Khan, Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mohsin Leghari, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Col. (r) Muhammad Anwar, Raja Yasir Humayun, Murad Raas, Sardar Asif Nakai, Akhtar Malik, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Bao Rizwan, Advisors Dr Salman Shah, Asif Mahmood, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, chief secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D and administrative secretaries were also present.

Also, a 12-member delegation of notables from different parts of Balochistan under the leadership of Balochistan Minister for Food and Population Welfare Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran called on Usman Buzdar at 90-SQA today.

The chief minister warmly welcomed the delegation. The delegation and provincial minister Abdul Rehman Khatran congratulated the CM and expressed good wishes for Usman Buzdar on recovering from COVID-19. Usman Buzdar said that guests from Balochistan are very respectable for us as people of Punjab have a special place for Balochi brethren as well as people from different areas of Pakistan. He said that the progress and prosperity of people of Balochistan are very dear to him.

“Punjab government has started different projects in education and health sectors as a goodwill gesture. Punjab government is also cooperating with the KP government, he said. Punjab government is implementing the vision of composite development for putting Punjab on the road to real progress.” He said that the people of Barkhan and other areas will be benefitted from the institute of cardiology in DG Khan. “Motorcycle ambulance service is being started in the areas of Koh-e-Suleman besides upgrading the health facilities there,” he said.

Buzdar said that electricity and 4G network is a gift for the people of Koh-e-Suleman by the PTI government. “Construction of small dams on 13 mountainous trains is being reviewed. Arrangements will be made to fulfil the water needs by constructing a mega-dam at Sanghar Lake. Recruitments are being made in Baloch Levies and border military police for ensuring law & order situation in the areas of Koh-e-Suleman.”