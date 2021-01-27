Khawaja Asif moves court to obtain Class B in jail

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif, arrested in assets beyond means case, on Tuesday moved an accountability court in Lahore to obtain Class B in jail.It has been stated in the application that Khawaja Asif is a sitting Member National Assembly (MNA), former senator and minister, an LLB, a senior citizen and an under trial suspect, therefore, he should be kept separate from other inmates. The petition further added that the PML-N leader should be provided a heater and medical facilities in jail. Khawaja Asif has also requested the court to allow homemade food.













