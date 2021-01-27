PML-N’s Nishat Daha discusses constituency’s problems with CM

PML-N’s MPA Nishat Ahmad Daha called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him of his the problems and the progress made on various development schemes in his constituency.

The chief minister assured him an early resolution of problems and Nishat Daha expressed confidence in the leadership of Usman Buzdar. The CM said that his doors are always open for people’s representatives and the resolution of people’s problems is his prime responsibility adding that parliamentarians respect will be ensured at any cost and no one will be allowed to create hindrance in the solution of genuine problems. Buzdar said that Pakistan is progressing and developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Those elements which were creating hue and cry have been left behind. PDM doesn’t want the country to progress and its dream to create instability will never materialise,” he added.Nishat Ahmad Daha said that Usman Buzdar always gives us respect and listens to our problems and took a personal interest in the solution of public problems.