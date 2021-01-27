Joint efforts of LEAs vital for eradicating drugs: Punjab IG

Police Punjab Inspector General Inam Ghani said that cooperation and joint efforts of law enforcement agencies are of key importance in eradicating drug trafficking networks from society and protecting the young generation from the scourge of drugs.

In this regard, Punjab Police will continue information sharing and intelligence-based joint operations with other agencies. He further said that the purpose of the joint operations is to set a precedent for the anti-social elements of the society involved in the heinous business of drug trafficking and the Punjab Police would always be active in fulfilling this important national responsibility with full vigor.

He further said that eradication of drug dealers is the common responsibility of all to keep the young generation away from the scourge of drugs so they will continue such efforts on priority basis in different places of the province especially around educational institutions and student hostels so that the future of the nation could not be ruined and these anti-social elements should be brought to book as soon as possible. He expressed these views while presiding over a joint meeting of the Punjab Police and Excise Department with the Secretary Excise at the Central Police Office to eradicate drug trafficking. During the meeting, the Narcotics Wing of Excise Department and Punjab Police agreed on joint efforts to eradicate drug dealers from the society, while the IG Punjab assured the Secretary Excise of cooperation at all levels in the efforts to eradicate drugs.

Secretary Excise Waqas Ali Mehmood thanked the Punjab Police for providing all-round cooperation by the IG Punjab and said that joint efforts and mutual cooperation of excise and police departments are need of hour and the joint actions will be helpful for complete eradication of drugs from the society. IG Punjab said that the drug supply chain would be eradicated and all the stakeholders would be on board for the arrest of the culprits as well as its irreparable losses and also awareness campaigns should be intensified to raise public awareness and involve civil society and the community in operations against drug dealers. He added that joint efforts for the “rehabilitation of drug addicts are also of utmost importance and… I need all institutions to play their part together in this regard”.

The meeting was attended by three officers including Secretary Excise Waqas Ali Mahmood and DG Narcotics Masood ul Haq while Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Operations, Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Legal, Jawad Mehmood Dogar and AIG Operations, Ghazi Salahuddin and other officers were present on this occasion.