AIOU turning to digitized working

Vice Chancellor of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof Dr Ziaul Qayoom said on Tuesday the AIOU was the second largest university in Asia in which 1.4 million students have matriculated simultaneously. He said the academic system of the AIOU was being shifted to the Learning Management System and in this regard, the university would set up computer centers in areas of the country where internet or computer facilities are not available. All administrative matters, workshops and other matters of the AIOU will be digitized in the next six months. He said this while addressing a meeting of faculty and officers of Allama Iqbal Open University, Sialkot at its regional campus. Director Regional Services Inamullah Sheikh, Additional Director Sialkot Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, CEO Education Maqbool Ahmed Shakir, Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, Farida Khawar, CEO Nadia Khawar, Zarina Shahid, Hamid Saeed, Mohammad Tehseen, Sadaf Gilani, Muhammad Tahir, Tariq Bhatti and Abdul Sattar were also present. Dr Qayyum said that 80% of the 54 regional campuses across the country were being constructed and as the VC he was visiting each campus to review the issues on the ground and in consultation with academics and local staff.













