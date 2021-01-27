Govt will continue surprising political pygmies: Firdous

Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the princess and her bondmaids lack political acumen as they have to eat a humble pie on the issue of Senate election.

In a statement, the SACM said the cabal has left behind even the hypocrites in setting new records of deceit and lies. “I have already made it clear that these thieves would neither resign nor hold long march but take part in Senate election,” she added. “It is better that the so-called princess should shun politics now as all her tall claims have proved incorrect. It seems that she is also an ‘expert’ of giving dates,” SACM added. “The princess and her bondmaids have failed to gain senses as they are unnerved after the failure of their political designs.”

Firdous said the people have foiled the designs of this hypocrite gang and the bondmaids are perplexed after their continuous political failure. “The government will continue surprising political pygmies that ignored the lives of the people in the corona. The corona disease has been increased due to the carelessness shown by the PDM, she added.

Meanwhile, 700 new corona cases have been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. 40 others died and 18156 tests have been conducted during this period, she added. The total number of deaths has reached to 4608 in Punjab, she concluded.

Also, Firdous Ashiq Awan revealed that the World Bank (WB) is going to invest $2 billion in Pakistan. Addressing a press conference along with Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak on Tuesday, she said that under that investment programme, 5G goals had been set.

She said that 5G goals include girls’ education, growing health, green clean Pakistan, governance and growth inclusive stunting.

She said that the WB would provide financial assistance under the supervision of Punjab chief minister to overcome tourism, livestock, agriculture, education, construction and e-governance related challenges.

She said that realising the dream of digital Punjab would ensure transparency and elimination of corruption.

Punjab Livestock Minister said that lack of data had always created hurdles in utilising available resources and to achieve desired goals. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had worked a lot on preparing livestock policy and was committed to completing that work at the earliest.

He said that the Livestock Department had focused on vaccination and protecting animals from diseases. Controlling population growth was vital for smooth working and better use of resources, he added. He said that efforts were being to vaccinate animals to protect them from foot and mouth disease. The minister said that lack of foot and mouth disease certification of animals was an impediment in exports. He said that steps were being taken to train veterinary doctors following house job concept.