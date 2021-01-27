Wonder boy of Thar challenges periodic table

Rohan Kumar, a student of 9th class of desert district of Tharparkar, can arrange 118 elements of periodic table in just three minutes and in 30 seconds and he now aims at to breaking the world record of Pakistani girl Natalia Najam, who arranged the same within two minutes and 42 seconds.

Kumar, studying at a local private school in Mithi town, the headquarter town of Tharparkar district, told this correspondent that he had resolved to break the record of Natalia Najam and get his name incorporated in Guinness World Records. “After just three-day preparation, I arranged 118 elements of the periodic table in three minutes and 30 seconds and now would work hard to break the world record,” he added. “Preparing the periodic table of 118 elements in such a short time is very difficult but Rohan did it successfully proving that he possesses God-gifted talent. “He did it just after three-day preparation and if he continued practice, no doubt, he can break the world record.” he added. “Rohan is determined to break the record and is striving to achieve the goal,” his teacher Sahil Haimnani added. He said that his student was doing his best to achieve his goal to get the world records. The periodic table is a tabular array of the chemical elements organized by atomic number, from the element with the lowest atomic number, hydrogen, to the element with the highest atomic number, Oganesson. The atomic number of an element is the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom of that element.

It was not actually recognized until the second decade of the 20th century that the order of elements in the periodic system is that of their atomic numbers, the integers of which are equal to the positive electrical charges of the atomic nuclei expressed in electronic units. In subsequent years great progress was made in explaining the periodic law in terms of the electronic structure of atoms and molecules. This clarification has increased the value of the law, which is used as much today as it was at the beginning of the 20th century, when it expressed the only known relationship among the elements.