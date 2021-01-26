Manchester United drop out of the top three of football rich list

LONDON: Manchester United have dropped out of Deloitte’s football rich list for the first time in eight years as the ongoing effects of the Covid pandemic sees the drop in revenue projected to reach £1.75billion for Europe’s biggest clubs. It sees United drop behind European champions Bayern Munich into fourth place, with their revenue down by £118.1m, 19 per cent on the 2018-19 season, after missing out on Champions League football. The figures lay bare the impact of the crisis on football’s European elite with Deloitte’s money league showing that the top 20 revenue-generating clubs lost around £975million during the 2019-20 season due to factors including the lack of spectators and effect on broadcast income. Some of the latter will be made up in the 2020-21 accounts, along with deferred prize money for many clubs, but the ongoing effects of the virus see the drop in revenue projected to reach £1.75bn between the 20 clubs.

Deloitte Money League

1: Barcelona £627.1m

2: Real Madrid £627m

3: Bayern Munich £556.1m

4: Manchester United £509m

5: Liverpool £489.9m

6: Manchester City £481.6m

7: PSG £474.1m

8: Chelsea £411.9m

9: Tottenham £390.9m

10: Juventus £349m.