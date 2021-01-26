Meera Ji reveals when she will be getting married

Actress Meera Ji has announced her wedding date. According to media reports, the actress, when asked about her marriage in a recent interview, said that she will be getting married in October this year. However, she did not reveal who she will be getting married to.

In response to another question, Meera Ji advised actor Shaan Shahid that he should take charge of the politics of the Pakistani film industry.

The actress also announced that she will be appearing in an action film by director Nadeem Baig, but did not tell the name of the film.