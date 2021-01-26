Waqar Zaka submits documents in ECP to launch his political party

Social media activist and host Waqar Zaka is now all set to make debut in politics as he has submitted his documents in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to launch his own party.

According to details, the name of the party has been decided as “Technology Movement Pakistan”.

Waqar Zaka said he can resolve the problems of Pakistan with this political party and that he wants to make advancement in the Information Technology sector of the government of Pakistan.

Moreover, the ECP will take decision in this regard after scrutiny of the documents.