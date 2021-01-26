Nicole Richie and Joel Madden spotted enjoying a beach day in rare public outing

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden are making a splash! The long-time couple, who recently celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary, were spotted on a rare public outing in Newport Beach, California on Monday. Photographers captured the pair looking cosy and casual as they enjoyed a relaxing walk on the beach.

A source tells E! News the duo got lost in their conversation and relished having some “time together” without their two kids, Harlow Madden, 13, and Sparrow Madden, 11.

“Nicole and Joel got out of L.A. for the day and took a nice walk on the beach right before sunset,” the insider shares. “Nicole was telling Joel a long story and he was listening intently. She was very animated and had a lot to say. Joel interjected here and there, but he let Nicole do most of the talking.”

“They talked the entire time and never ran out of things to say,” explains the insider, adding, “They seemed very happy and at ease together. They enjoyed each other’s company and seem very solid.”

A second source shares the same sentiments, noting they walked about three miles and “were out for about 45 minutes, just the two of them.”

While Nicole and Joel looked over the moon, the second source says the couple didn’t pack on the PDA.

“They’ve been married for 10 years now, so they may just not be as overly affectionate as they once were,” the insider points out. “There weren’t too many people around, it was quiet and peaceful.”

For their sandy stroll, the Good Charlotte musician and House of Harlow founder both bundled up in warm outfits after a cold front hit Los Angeles over the weekend. The 39-year-old fashion mogul dressed in grey sweatpants that she paired with a charcoal-coloured sweater and tee. She appeared extra snug in her thick puffer jacket.

As for the 41-year-old singer, he appeared just as low-key as his wife. He wore a dark camouflage jacket, black shorts and a baseball cap.

The pair’s beachy outing comes as a sweet surprise considering they are known for being extremely private. However, earlier this month, Nicole shared a glimpse into her family life after uploading a rare throwback photo of her first-born.

To celebrate her daughter’s 13th birthday, the mom of two posted a heart-warming tribute on Instagram, writing, “Here you are at 3 months old. Today you are 13. You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom.”

She closed, “Happy Birthday to my favourite girl in the world Now let’s go binge watch season 3 of Greys.”

A month prior, Joel took to his Instagram page to gush over his wife on their milestone anniversary. “10 years married with children,” his message read on Dec. 31. “Thanks honey you make life sweet.” After a decade down, the couple is proving they’re stronger than ever. From their recent beach day, it’s safe to say they are the definition of relationship goals.