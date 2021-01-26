Hatton outshines McIlroy for victory in Abu Dhabi Championship

ABU DHABI: Tyrrell Hatton is set to become the highest-ranked British golf player after outshining Rory McIlroy to win the $8 million Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday. The 29-year-old Englishman started the final round one shot behind world number six McIlroy, but left the field in his wake with a brilliant bogey-free six-under par 66 in windy conditions. Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour last year, it was the fourth Rolex Series win for Hatton and he is now expected to climb to number five in the world rankings released on Monday, surpassing McIlroy.

Hatton aggregated an 18-under par 270 for the tournament, four shots better than Australian Jason Scrivener, who closed in stunning fashion with an eagle and five birdies on his back nine in a round of six-under 66. McIlroy’s quest for a first Rolex Series title and a win in Abu Dhabi continues. After a promising start in which he birdied two of his first three holes, the Northern Irishman struggled coming in and an even-par 72 was good enough only for a solo third place at 13-under. It was his eighth top-three finish in 11 starts in Abu Dhabi. Hatton was in fine form throughout the week, opening with three eagles in his first 20 holes of the tournament. In all, he made just four bogies all week. In comparison, McIlroy made four bogies in his final round – making mistakes at crucial moments of the match. McIlroy’s best chance was if Hatton blinked on the closing stretch, which never happened. The desert swing of the European Tour next moves to the neighbouring emirate of Dubai for the Dubai Desert Classic, starting on Thursday.