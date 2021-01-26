Kate Middleton and Prince William’s new puppy will ‘paw-sitively’ melt your heart

Kate Middleton and Prince William introduced a new furry friend to their family just before the loss of their beloved cocker spaniel Lupo, reports say.

The two, parents of Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, brought home a cocker spaniel puppy who was part of a litter of one of Kate’s brother James Middleton’s dogs, Luna, multiple U.K. outlets reported on Sunday, Jan. 24. In fact, the Lupo is the new dog’s uncle, and James gifted the pup to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shortly before their elder dog died at age 9 in November, according to The Sun and The Mail on Sunday.

Kensington Palace has not confirmed the news. The name, sex and appearance of the family’s new puppy has not been made public.

“The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted,” a friend of the couple told The Mail on Sunday. “They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died. It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy.”

Kate and William had the pick of the litter and were helped by George and Charlotte, the newspaper said.

James, who has bred dogs for almost a decade, also gifted Lupo to the duke and duchess. The black cocker spaniel and his sister Luna were part of a litter born in 2011 to Kate’s brother’s dog Ella.

Luna gave birth to the Cambridge’s new dog and five other healthy puppies-three brown and three black-last May. When they were born, James wrote on Instagram, “They all have lovely homes waiting for them and I will be donating all the money from the sale of the pups to @petsastherapy_uk.”

Then in July, after the puppies were old enough to be rehomed, James shared on Instagram photos and a video of him and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet with them, as well as Ella, Luna, fellow adult cocker spaniels Zulu and Inka and golden retriever Mabel. The couple is also raising a puppy named Nala, Zulu’s daughter.

“56 days ago you were born, 56 days of early starts, lots of poo and half eaten socks but 56 days of pure joy watching you grow. But now it’s time for you go,” he wrote. “I am sad to see you go, and yes I might cry but it will be with happiness as each of your new homes are bursting with love. You might be scared at first, thats ok. Just be yourself and you will never understand how much happiness you will bring to your new families and all the people you meet. Make me proud, & remember to write. Lots of love.”