Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna to star in Raj and DK’s next

Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna are all set to play the lead roles in Raj & DK’s upcoming OTT project.

Shahid shared a selfie with the filmmakers on Sunday with a caption that read, “It’s taking off. These bad boys got a hard vibe and a dark plan.” Raj and DK also shared a photo expressing their excitement about the new project. On Monday morning, Shahid Kapoor took to social media to introduce Raashi Khanna as his co-star. He shared a selfie and wrote, “Welcome on board and thanks for letting me be part of your selfie. I feel blessed.”

In response to Shahid’s comment, Raashi wrote, “You are welcome. I will make sure you are seen half only in all our scenes.” The project will mark the first collaboration of Raj & DK, Shahid and Raashi.

On the work front, Raj & DK’s The Family Man season 2 is all set for release on February 12. sssShahid Kapoor meanwhile will be seen next in the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey.

