ADB calls for reforms to build resilient education systems

The governments and stakeholders in Asia and the Pacific should initiate far-reaching reforms to strengthen the resilience of education and training systems as they deal with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a new guidance note from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). “With the right resources, strengthened capacity, and deliberate actions, the region can put its education systems on a new and positive path as we settle into a new normal post-COVID-19,” said ADB Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department Chief Sector Officer Robert Guild. “Powered by knowledge, skills and human capital, the recovery in education will also help to support the recovery in other sectors.” COVID-19 and Education in Asia and the Pacific calls for developing countries to identify critical policy reforms, such as revamping teacher professional development, and concrete actions to improve the quality, relevance, and inclusion of education systems over the long-term. Framed as the three Rs-Response, Recovery, and Rejuvenation-the note outlines specific responses from the kindergarten level to higher education (K-12), and for technical and vocational education and training.













