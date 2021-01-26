PTDC set to launch ‘Brand Pakistan’ for tourism promotion

Digital marketing holds promise for tourism promotion and that’s what exactly the present government is doing by rolling out an inclusive project -Brand Pakistan- in coming days to transform the country’s image by projecting its breath-taking tourist resorts at international level through online means. “The competent authority has given approval for Brand Pakistan and now our focus is on its launch as bids from event management firms have been invited to formally roll out the mega tourism project at the earliest,” a senior officer of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) told APP on Monday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, soon after coming into the power, tasked the PTDC with transforming the local tourism industry by developing a brand for local tourism industry at global level. He said the initiative, which includes Brand Pakistan, exclusive tourism portal, a ten-year road-map for tourism promotion, a five-year action plan and national minimum standards for hospitality sector, was meant to boost tourism activities in the country. All the components of project would be unveiled at its launching ceremony, he added.













