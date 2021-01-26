Nation’s favorite cookie Peek Freans Sooper gets a fresh look

Peek Freans Sooper, Pakistan’s best selling biscuit brand, manufactured by English Biscuits Manufacturers (Private) Ltd, recently launched its new and iconic packaging under the tagline “Seedhi Sadhi Khushi ka Maza”, its first packaging change in 16 years.

From the time of its launch, Peek Freans Sooper has been known as the best in its industry and is thus much loved across the nation. The new design of the packaging takes inspiration from the iconic stripes seen on the brand’s freshly baked cookies and bears the descriptor “The Nation’s Favorite”, which is a testament to the love that Pakistanis have for the brand. The packaging is meant to promote the signature egg and milk taste that Sooper has always been known for as well as its reputation as the most loved and favorite biscuit of Pakistan.

The DGM Marketing of EBM, Aaminah Saeed said “Celebrating simple moments of joy has always been Sooper’s hallmark. All of Pakistan has always cherished and celebrated moments of joy and happiness with the brand. Therefore, the new packaging celebrates the journey of Sooper and the love that consumers have for Sooper with their new TVC “Hamesha Wala Pyar”

The “Hamesha Wala Pyar” campaign revolves around the idea of our search for everlasting love, which in actuality exists in the simple relationships that we often take for granted. Sooper celebrates the small moments of everyday happiness and invites us to also share that special bond with the cookie itself, with its unique taste signified by Sooper’s ability to bring people together.