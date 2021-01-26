LADIESFUND holds event to promote biodiversity

LADIESFUND, as part of its commitment to the environment, sustainability and climate change, encouraged women and children to attend the Marigold Festival at Frere Hall to learn about flowers and biodiversity, creating a safe, welcoming atmosphere for them at the LADIESFUND booth #LFMarigold. All SOPS were in place and masks were only removed for photographs.

“Kudos to government of Sindh and DG Parks Taha Saleem for creating the inaugural Marigold Festival. We at LADIESFUND give them our full support,” stated Tara Uzra Dawood, President, LADIESFUND.

Taha Saleem, who invited LADIEFUND, was pleased with the turnout of women and children, simply calling it, “Wonderful! Insha’Allah will work together (with LADIESFUND) in the future as well.”

Commissioner Laeeq Ahmed inaugurated the festival. Spotted were iconic Tofiq Pasha Mooraj, DG Parks Head Taha Saleem, Anisa Faruqui, Saima Abdul Qadir, Shamail Qamar, Nazli Abid Nisar, Aadil Raza, Pirah Qazi, Sara Farhan, Anum Qadir, Shazia Farooqui, Ambreen Kokab, Maria Nicobar, and Tara Uzra Dawood.