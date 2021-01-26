Pakistani father-son duo returns to K2 base camp-II amid bad weather

Pakistani mountaineers Muhammad Ali Sadpara and his son Sajid Ali, who are going to make history as both of them are on K2 winter ascent without supplementary oxygen, have now returned to mountain’s base camp-II amid bad weather conditions.

In a tweet, Sajid Ali Sadpara on Monday said, “My father and I returned to K2 base camp-II due to bad weather yesterday evening. Hopefully this morning (Monday) we will return to our destination as soon as the weather improves. All friends remember us in your prayers. Long live Pakistan.”

Muhammad Ali Sadpara said, “Wind is catching up. The team is at 6831m waiting out the weather and assessing the situation. More updates to come. They haven’t decided to go down yet.”

Both men vowed to achieve their target which is considered to be one of the coveted achievements in mountaineering.

Earlier, both father and son from Skardu vowed that the sun will rise with another day of honour for Pakistan when he and his son Sajid Ali will make Pakistan famous in the world by climbing the mountain oxygen-free in cold weather.

On January 5, Mohammad Ali Sadpara from Skardu, along with French climber Marc Batard, scaled Mont Blanc, the highest peak in the Alps and deadliest in the world. With that, the 44-year-old Sadpara became the first Pakistani climber to scale the peak, which rises 4,808 metres above sea level. On the other hand, 10-member Nepali Sherpas achieved the first winter ascent of K2, the world’s second tallest mountain. The team later met COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and President Arif Alvi who appreciated their courage and efforts. K2 was first climbed 66 years ago by Achille Compagnoni and Lino Lacedelli.