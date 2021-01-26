Provincial minister cannot preside over PAC meeting: Elahi

Prior to the Punjab Assembly session, meeting of the Business Advisory Committee was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi on Monday. The meeting was participated by Provincial Ministers Mohammad Basharat Raja, Ch Zaheeruddin Khan, MPAs Mian Shafi Muhammad, Samiullah Khan, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Tahir Khalil Sandhu, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti and D. G. Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak. During the meeting MPAs Samiullah Khan, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Tahir Khalil Sandhu and Syed Hassan Murtaza raised the point of order, asking whether a provincial minister could preside over the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The Business Advisory Committee unanimously decided that a provincial minister cannot preside over meeting of the Public Accounts Committee. Afterwards, Elahi issued orders for immediate implementation of the decision of the Business Advisory Committee. During meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, the opposition also demanded of the Speaker for the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee-1. During Business Advisory Committee meeting, it was also unanimously decided to include People’s Party Parliamentary Leader Syed Hassan Murtaza in Punjab Assembly’s Committee on Agriculture.













