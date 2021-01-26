Sindh govt taking action against corrupt officials without discrimination: Dharejo

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that Sindh government is taking action against corrupt officials without any discrimination.

Instructions have been issued to the deputy commissioners concerned to get government lands vacated worth more than Rs 24 billion. He said this while addressing a press conference in the media cell of the Archives Department. He said that 5 cases had been registered against local government officials, 64 against the Board of Revenue, 2 against health, 2 against works and services and 2 against the cooperation department.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo added, “FIRs have been registered against the accused as per law. Two FIRs have been approved against the Local Government Department. One of the cases involved a misappropriation of about Rs 11,837,034, while in the other cases, the accused, with the connivance of KDA officers, seized 600 yards of the cemetery.” He said that an FIR was registered in another case. In this case, the Revenue Department officials usurped 195.10 acres of government land of Deha Kalu Kohar Police Station Bola Khan through fake documents and caused a loss of Rs 1.95 billion to the national exchequer while the committee also approved two open inquiries. According to which, 16 acres of land of Deha Songal and 40 acres of prime location of Scheme 33 were allotted to private individuals with the help of Land Utilization Department and Assistant Commissioner, Mukhtiar Kar Revenue and others, causing a loss of Rs 5.6 billion to the national exchequer.

In addition, ACE-1 has launched an investigation into another case involving the occupation of government land, said Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, provincial minister for Industries & Commerce and anti-corruption & Cooperative department. In this case, the Board of Revenue has been directed to get government land vacated, 852 acres of Deh Konkar and Deh Kharo areas of Malir district. The value of this land is Rs 17 billion. The total value of all these lands is Rs 24.55 billion.

He said that anti-corruption laws were being amended to take effective action against corrupt elements. Replying to a question, he said that more industrial estates would be set up in less developed areas of the province on the lines of Larkana industrial estate. Steps are being taken to reopen closed industrial units.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were trying to bring industrial revolution in the province. Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo demanded the federal government to stop the injustice against Sindh and give it its share of gas and electricity. Due to gas and electricity load shedding, unemployment in the province is on the rise, which is a threat to the country.