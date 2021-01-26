Police rescue lost couple in Ayubia

Police on Monday rescued a tourist couple who lost their way in Ayubia’s walking track Abbottabad on Monday. The Abbottabad couple has been shifted to a safe place, police said. The injured tourist was given medical aid on the spot, who received injuries after slipping from a walking track amid snow and fell into a ditch. It is pertinent to note that thousands of tourists visited Galyat during the second day Glayat Snow Festival and enjoyed the live snowfall. The festival was organised by Galyat Development Authority (GDA) to promote winter tourism. On the first night of the festival, skiing, snow hiking, snow tubing, bone fire, tug of war, snow camping, V-log, food stalls and snow cartoons.













