Punjab IG for intensifying operation against land mafia

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani while directing to continue indiscriminate operations against miscreants occupying public and private property said that action against illegal occupation of public and private lands and properties across the province should be intensified without regard to their status, while the mobile phone data of arrested thugs and members of the land mafia should be scrutinised with utmost diligence.

He said the police personnel who have constant links in the mobile data should be investigated and also fixed at any cost. He further said that influential people and government officials involved in the backbone of thugs and land mafia do not deserve any concession, they should be brought under the law by cracking down on such black sheep with full vigilance so that they can be brought to book for their misdeeds and illegal activities.

He further said that inspections of arms dealers should be carried out with utmost diligence and no concession should be made in taking action against arms dealers involved in possession and sale of arms in excess of stock. He further said that stock checking reports of arms dealers should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly and any delay in this regard would not be acceptable. He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting on professional matters of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office.

During the meeting, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar while briefing about the departmental matters including the number of personnel in the Investigation Police said that in the recent operation of Lahore Police 62 licences of arms seized from thugs and other criminals have been canceled and fastest operations are underway under close coordination with other departments. While directing, IG Punjab said that in order to make the performance of the investigating officers more effective, all matters pertaining to increase in the cost of investigation of cases should be reviewed in detail and recommendations should be sent in this regard so that final decision making could be done in this regard.

He added, “Improving the professionalism of the investigation based on the latest technology is one of my top priorities. Therefore, the number of personnel deployed in the investigation wing should be significantly increased in line with the rate of cases so that the investigating officers may avoid the unnecessary burden huge cases and they should be able to complete the investigation of cases in a better way and arrest the criminals who are enemies of the life and property of the people. He further said that close monitoring of the performance of all Regional Monitoring Units (RMUs) of the province should be ensured to monitor the investigation and digital monitoring of every case registered while progress and stages of investigation should be fixed and monitoring should also be done according to devised SOPs.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, DIG Investigation Lahore Sharaq Jamal, DIG IT Waqas Nazir, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and SSP Investigation Lahore Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani were present alongwith other officers were present at this occasion.