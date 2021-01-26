PML-N provided patronage to those occupying govt land: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to broaden the scope of their operation against land mafia in the country.

The directions from the premier came while presiding over a meeting of government officials wherein they apprised PM Imran of matters related to Broadsheet, foreign funding case and crackdown on land grabbers.

“The PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz] has always provided patronage to occupiers of government lands,” the premier said. “No one can occupy government land without political patronage,” he added.

In what appeared to be a reference to the recent demolition of an ‘illegal construction’ at PML-N MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar’s house, the premier stated that attempts to reclaim government land were also “surprisingly being termed as ‘political revenge'”. He further directed the government’s spokespersons to inform the nation about the details of the operations being carried out against land grabbers.

On the foreign funding case, the premier stated that those who “trapped us in the foreign funding case are now trapped in it themselves”.

The premier stated that the government’s position in the Election Commission proved to be correct. He further said that he wanted a transparent and fair investigation into the Broadsheet matter. “We will expose everyone that harmed the national treasury,” he said, adding that the opposition is under the illusion that they would be able to hide the facts through propaganda.

On January 23, it was reported that top bosses of the capital city sat together to mull action against land grabbers and encroachers. Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed chaired a high-level meeting to eliminate land grabbing and encroachment.

IGP Qazi Jameelur Rehman, Operations DIG Afzal Ahmed Kauser, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, Operations SSP Mustafa Tanvir and CDA officials attended the meeting.

Officials of the revenue department were also present in the meeting convened to take important decisions regarding the city. The meeting decided to clear encroachments from Islamabad Highway, Margala Hills and green areas.

It was also decided during the session that strict action would be taken against the government officials who would be found involved in encroachment and illegal occupation of properties belonging to other people.

Special checkpoints of police and CDA would be setup to protect the areas allocated for forests from encroachment.