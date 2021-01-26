Politics over human rights bill is shameful: Shireen Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen Mazari on Monday said that playing politics over human rights bill is shameful. She said the Ministry of Human Rights tabled a Senior Citizen Bill over a year ago in the National Assembly. In a tweet, she said that the bill had been referred to Human Rights Committee headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Finally, a subcommittee of the human rights approved the bill but it cannot be moved because the committee chairman was “too busy” to call meetings and forward the bill for passage through the National Assembly, she said.













