Rolling out COVID vaccine

In a third announcement since last week, the government has given the go-ahead to the third vaccine for emergency use in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 pandemic; enthusing hope to millions that we might soon return to the normal rhythms of life, the pre-corona world.

After authorising the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and the Chinese state-owned firm Sinopharm’s COVID shots, the regulatory board of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap), on Saturday, allowed Russia’s Sputnik V for emergency use. Further, a local pharmaceutical company has also been granted permission to procure and distribute the drug for public use.

Pakistan has already pledged to roll out a countrywide vaccination programme in the first quarter of this year. Government officials have talked about a phased inoculation wherein frontline health care workers would be prioritised. Special health assistant to the prime minister, Dr Faisal Sultan, has already mentioned how the state plans to make use of the existing immunisation program to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of its adult population to achieve herd immunity. Last week’s announcement by Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to gift half-a-million free doses to Pakistan as a goodwill gesture has come as a much-needed welcoming development in these dark, dreary times. There are also talks of Pakistan receiving 20 million doses of another Chinese anti-virus vaccine from Cansino Biologics, Inc, of which it is conducting Phase-III trials. Another silver lining is Pakistan’s eligibility to receive free vaccines under the Covax programme, the global alliance aiming to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the world’s poorest countries.

However, apart from betting on support from our friends, Pakistan has not yet placed any official order to procure the drug from the numerous manufacturers it is in talks with. While provincial governments and private entities are being encouraged to import vaccines from abroad, the federal administration’s part in arranging supplies seems unclear at the moment. Even if the authorities have finalised the pharmaceutical company, they need to place orders on an immediate basis to ensure timely supply of the vaccines. Only last week, World Health Organisation’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, lashed out at the companies in the developed countries prioritising their own demands amid dwindling vaccine supply.

Then again arise the problems of credibility. It is essential to establish public trust so that all suspicions related to vaccines can be effectively dealt with. A vaccination that gives rise to distrust is self-defeating. And given the propaganda spread by various extremist groups (seen at play during the polio drive) and rumours of the US agencies using data collected during the hepatitis vaccination to locate the family of Osama bin Ladin, much work needs to be done.

To create public confidence, the government must be upfront about the source, schedule and safety information regarding the vaccine trials.

Making the vaccine available to all Pakistanis–rich and poor–must be the fundamental responsibility of the authorities. It would be catastrophic to roll out a campaign that saves the lives of the affluent few at the cost of millions living below the poverty line. Effective distribution, efficient communication and inter-provincial coordination hold the key to coming up with a successful program that holds the light at the end of this seemingly never-ending tunnel. We are all in this together, aren’t we?