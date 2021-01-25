Arsenal unsure if Aubameyang available for Southampton

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he is unsure if skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be available for their Premier League trip to Southampton on Tuesday as the Gabon international striker deals with a personal matter. Aubameyang missed Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Southampton which knocked the holders out of the competition. Arteta said the 31-year-old had been withdrawn a few hours before the game began. “He had a personal matter in the last few hours and we had to send him back,” Arteta told Arsenal’s website before the contest at St Mary’s Stadium. Asked by reporters later if Aubameyang would be ready for their league clash against the Saints, Arteta said: “I don’t know. He needs to address that issue and see how it evolves. “We’re here to support him and he needs to take the time that’s needed because that’s a priority at the moment.”













