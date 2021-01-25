David Bettoni praises Real Madrid´s return to form with win over Alaves

David Bettoni was delighted with Real Madrid’s performance as they emphatically bounced back from their shock Copa del Rey exit with a 4-1 victory at Alaves. Three days on from the embarrassing loss to third-tier Alcoyano, Real scored three times in the first half at Mendizorroza. Casemiro opened the scoring with a 15th-minute header before Karim Benzema added a fierce 41st-minute strike having been teed up by Eden Hazard, who then slotted in the third moments later. Joselu reduced the deficit with a header just prior to the hour mark before Benzema struck his second in the 70th minute. It was a first win in four games in all competitions for Real, whose boss Zinedine Zidane was absent from the contest after testing positive for coronavirus. “It was a deserved victory. We played very well from the start. We had the ball and dominated the game,” Bettoni told the club’s official website. “We had to be very solid defensively, as Alaves are a team who play very well when the ball is turned over, they focus a lot and fight for the ball. “I’m very pleased with the way the team played. For the changes, I wanted to know what the coach thought because he’s the boss and the most important person in the team. “Zidane was very delighted with the team’s attitude and the way they played. I congratulated the players as he would have done. There’s nothing special. Every game is a different story. “I’m pleased to get the three points and for the team’s performance. We’re now going to rest and prepare for the match against Levante.”













