Engin Altan Duzyatan son Emir’s snowmobile ride video breaks the Internet

A video of Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan’s five years old son Emir Aras Düzyatan riding snowmobile has taken the internet by storm.

Engin, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife last week enjoyed snowy Sunday and shared photos and video of their getaway on social media.

The Turkish actor shared the video of son Emir in his Insta story.

The snowmobile ride video clip of Engin’s son has left the fans swooning shortly after the Turkish actor posted it.

‘Ertugrul’ also shared photos of himself from their recent trip wherein the Turkish actor is seen enjoying snowmobile ride.