Govt to implement ‘EV Policy for 4-Wheelers’ soon: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced that the government will soon finalize the mechanism for the successful implementation of ‘EV Policy for 4-Wheelers’ in country to boost economy, reduce pollution levels and generate employment in the transport sector.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad said there was a delay in the issuance of an ordinance but hopefully it would be addressed soon, adding, EV policy proposals would be presented to the President Arif Alvi for its final approval.

Electric Vehicle (EV) policy for four-wheelers, outlining several new rules related to import and export of vehicles, taxation, registration, and customs duty, among others, he added.

Minister said that the public would be able to avail cheaper transport facilities under this new policy as PTI led government is promoting EVs in the country.

Federal Minister said EV policy will play a pivotal role in bringing this huge change in Pakistan and changing the vehicle regime from combustion to Electric will not only benefit the environment but will also bring a downward trend in prices.

While responding to allegations against the PTI in the foreign funding case, Fawad said the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should first disclose all the details of donors in the foreign funding case, adding, Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf government is the only political party who have full funding structure and public all its details about funds.

He further said we are proud for overseas Pakistanis as they are an integral part of our Naya Pakistan who are contributing for country’s progress.

The minster said that all transactions came “through proper transparent banking channels”.

Replying to another question, he said that China has promised to provide 500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31.

Fawad also thanked China for its free of cost vaccine offer to provide Pakistan.

He said many countries had kicked off vaccination doses process for people above 80 years but in Pakistan trials are in progress effectively.