Modi heading towards political quagmire over WhatsApp leak

The Narendra Modi regime is heading towards legal and political quagmire with Indian opposition leaders likely to seek joint parliamentary probe and once his close aides pressuring him to resign over leak of military secrets to a TV anchor.

Indian Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that the center’s silence on the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about the Balakot airstrike was deafening.

“There have been very disturbing reports on how national security has been so thoroughly compromised,” Gandhi said, according to Indian news agency Press Trust of India.

According to Indian media reports, in the upcoming stormy budget session, the opposition parties are likely to demand a time-bound probe by a joint parliamentary commission into the scam.

Former Defence Minister AK Antony said the leaking of the official secret was treason and those involved must be punished and the prime minister must come clean. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela also hit out at Narendra Modi for his alleged role in leaking information of the Balakot strike and demanded his resignation on Republic Day. Vaghela, also once a close associate of Modi, said Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta of BARC should be subjected to NARCO truth serum test to reveal more. Andy Vermaut, the member of the international alliance for the defense of rights and freedoms (AIDL) has said that Narendra Modi has Indian human lives sacrificed for an election stunt. In her tweeter message here, she said “This had been showed his craze to rule in India”. “I will therefore call for the resignation of Narendra Modi at all international forums”, she added.

She said “It is shameful for India and especially for Arnab Goswami, Indian journalist, for his disgraceful actions and we at the international level strongly condemn his actions.” She said that this is latest example of Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, its flagrant abuses in Indian occupied Kashmir and a 15-year global defamation campaign against Pakistan exposes more than anything else. As a human rights activist, we will continue to expose India’s belligerent designs towards Pakistan and the fascist government of Narendra Modi.

She has appeals to the entire world to press India to stop its reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi government’s brinkmanship pushes the region into an uncontrollable conflict that was not affordable, she added.