Rangers raids in Gulbahar, arrests four members of extortion gang

The rangers arrested four members of an extortion gang in a raid in Gulbahar area of Karachi on Sunday. The paramilitary force arrested four accused namely Fahad, Sufian, Usama and Ilyas, a spokesperson of the rangers said. “The gang had sent a chit on January 19, demanding 2.5 million protection money from a trader,” according to the rangers statement. The victim was warned of dire consequences including killing his family members in case of his failure to pay the extortion money, spokesperson said. The law enforcement force recovered mobile phone, sim card and voice clip from the arrested accused, the spokesperson stated. Moreover, the police conducted a combing operation in various parts of district Malir, police officials said. The combing operation, also participated by women police, was held in jurisdictions of Gadap City, Malir City and Gulshan-e-Maymar police stations. The police arrested 50 suspects in the operation and their details are being authenticated, officials added.













