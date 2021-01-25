District administration takes action against Khokhar Palace to retrieve state land in Lahore

District Administration has launched action against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader’s Khokhar Palance in the provincial capital to retrieve state land.

As per details, the authorities aim to recover 45 kanals of land and for this purpose 13 shops and several temporary huts have been demolished by the use of heavy machinery.

Officials claimed that out of 177 kanals, only 131 kanals are owned by Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and remaining land is illegally occupied.

On the other hand, PML-N MPA Saif-ul-Malook said that government action is politically motived as Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued restraining order on the issue.

Earlier in December last year, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has postponed operation against illegal wall of Khokhar Palace after facing resistance to avoid untoward incident.

According to details, government institutions faced resistance in demolishing the wall of Khokhar Palace, the residence of PML-N MPA Afzal Khokhar and Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar in Johar Town, Lahore.

The protesters climbed on top of the machinery and the officials were stopped from taking action. The workers and protesters chanted slogans and the operation had to be postponed.

Khokhar brothers are PML-N’s asset

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that Khokhar brothers are an important asset of the party and they will not part ways with Nawaz Sharif even if the government demolishes their residence, the Khokhar Palace.

Maryam Nawaz comparing the Bani Gala and Khokhar Palace said, “One law is for the powerful that legalizes the illegal palace of Bani Gala and the other law is for the opponents whose houses are not safe from the evil.”

In a tweet, the PML-N leader saluted all her party companions who are facing injustices just because of their loyalty to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. She said,“Every oppression will be held accountable.”

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted, “Today, the notorious occupation of state land by the mafia gangster group, Khokhar Palace, has now been demolished. “Congratulations to Usman Bazdar, Lahore Police and administration.”