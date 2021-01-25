PML-Q to support PTI in NA-75 by-polls: Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has announced to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in the upcoming by-poll on a National Assembly seat in Sialkot.

According to details, the PML-Q has announced that it would be supporting the PTI candidate on NA-75 Sialkot with top party leaders Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi issuing directives to the local party leaders in this regard.

“We are part of the coalition government and will play our role in the success of a PTI candidate in the Sialkot by-poll,” said Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. He said that the PML-Q has devised a mechanism after consolation with the local leadership and they would fully participate in the election campaign of the PTI candidate.

The PML-N candidate Syed Iftikhar ul Hassan had remained successful on NA-75 Sialkot in the 2018 general elections; however, the seat became vacant after he died on August 02, 2020 of Covid-19.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the last dates for submitting postal ballots’ applications for by-polls on two Punjab seats, asking the voters to submit them by February 03.

The by-elections on two Punjab seats, NA-75 (Sialkot) and PP-51 (Gujranwala), are scheduled to be held on February 19.

“The applications for the ballots should be submitted by February 03,” the ECP said adding the application form could be received from the concerned returning officer. The ballot could only be used by government employees, personnel of the Pakistan Army and their families.”