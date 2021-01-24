Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Agriculture is the lifeblood of Pakistan’s economy because it contributes about 18.5% to GDP, provides livelihood to 64% rural inhabitants and employs 38.5% of the total national labor force. The sector has direct and indirect linkages with other sectors of the economy and plays a significant role in socio-economic development of the country. Talking to noted industrialist cum agriculturist and reformist Khawaja Jalal uddin Roomi at Bani Galan, Prime Minister said ,”We have turned the flow of development funds towards South Punjab which was neglected durinmg last seven decades.On this occasion, Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi said Pakistan was not immune to the economic shock caused by the coronavirus, and its exports have been hit hard but Present Government’s four actions to speed up Pakistan’s export recovery had miracled i.e considerable cut in policy rate, subsidised rates of electricity and gas, ending power load-shedding and issuance of soft loans for revival of industry and an increase in foreign remittances had strengthen the foreign exchange reserves which had surpassed the $ 13 billion. Roomi said that it is our eternal desire that business community took part in Prime Minister’s Housing programme whole heartedly so that negative impact on Pakistan’s economy could be removed.|

Upon this Prime Minister said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought in massive changes in the ways we interact, consume, and produce.Last May, the country recorded $1.39 billion in merchandise exports, the lowest number in years and a 34 percent drop from a year ago.but now demand of our products was increasing day by day and our export sector was operatiopnal round the clock.

Roomi said that it is the voice of the hour that we have to introduce zoning of crop and strictly implementing the zoning criteria according to the agricultural vision of the Prime Minister because neglecting and violating the zoning had badly hit Cotton crop .He said that cotton crop played an important role in national economy. He expressed concern over the gap between cotton production in different parts of the country and regretted that the area was neglected by previous governments in terms of new seed harvesting, promotion of technology, adaptation of modern farming techniques and financial assistance to farmers.

He noted that apathy towards cotton cultivation not only resulted in gradual decline in production and discouraged farmers but also affected the textile industry and exports.He suggested some incentives for the cotton growers to attract them like announcement of support price of “Phutti”,provision of certified seed, fertilizers,electricity on sunsidized rates.

In this meetying, Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi informed the premier that we are providing life saving drugs to different hospitals of South Punjab besides executing a number of schemes for supply of purified drinking water in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab. Similarly,we are engaged in promotimg the education in backward areas of South Punjab where we are granting scholarships to shining students besides proving free books ,bag and uniforms so that resource-less children could get education easily.

Prime Minister appreciated the social services of Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi which brough a revolution in the community and told that he had devoted his energies for the cause of health and education after wining the World-Cup.”I established an education institutions and a hospital for cancer patients.” He said that I was aware that we can eliminate the ignorance illiteracy and poverty through educational promition.

Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi told the Prime Minister that we had joined hands with the Government and local administration during the pandemic “COVID-19” and provided maximum protection material to front line medics and General Public. This cooperation alleviated the miseries of the people besides endorsing the Government’s strategy.

Upon this Prime Minister said that he was fully aware of his devotion during the first wave of Pandemic which had terrified the whole nation.He said that distribution of food and ration among the needy people properly had developed a new spirit among the people.

Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi said that farmers and industrialists were looking at the Government for redressal of their grievances and taking bold steps to save the pandemic hit agriculture and industry.He said that our hopes are attached with Imran Khan who is fully aware of the problems confronted by business community and farmers and who was taking necessary measures seriously.

Prime Minister appreciated the Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi’s spirit of serving the humanity and said that Pakistan needs open minded and society friendly people to alleviate their problems who could be a helping hand for humanity as well as Government.