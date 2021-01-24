Muhammad Imran fined 40 percent match-fee for showing dissent

KARACHI: Southern Punjab’s Muhammad Imran has been fined 40 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s Pakistan Cup match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the UBL Sports Complex on Friday. Imran was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct (Level 1), which reads as: “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match.” The incident happened in Imran’s fourth over during the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa innings when he questioned umpire’s decision of calling a no-ball while arguing with him. Imran pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee.













