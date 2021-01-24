SBP’s maintaining status quo illogical amid falling inflation: FPCCI

The ruling group of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has raised concerns over keeping monetary policy rate unchanged at 7% for the third consecutive time, however, hailed the SB’s indication of maintaining its accommodative monetary stance in the near-term to support the rare recovery amid uncertain Covid-19 challenges.

Chairman FPCCI’s ruling party, BMP, Mian Anjum Nisar said on Saturday that in view of the policy rates in neighbouring countries Pakistan’s 7 percent interest is very high, and its reduction is essential to make Pakistani exporting sector as well as the local industry competitive. He said that after the corona devastation, Pakistan should take advantage of those export orders canceled by the other regional countries. For this, the government will have to reduce production cost of the industries to avail this offer by the international buyers.

He said that future anticipated inflation would further decline due to low demand amidst second wave of coronavirus. On the other hand external front is also presently sustainable due to foreign financial support and rescheduling of debt that has supported reduction in current account deficit, he added.

Mian Anjum Nisar termed the 7% key policy rate as insufficient, especially in the extraordinary prospects amidst fear of worldwide trade and industrial lockdowns. He said that the State Bank’s keeping the discount rate unchanged at 7% is not understandable when it also expresses satisfaction over declining inflation and rising the growth, saying the risks to the outlook for both growth and inflation appeared balanced.

FPCCI former president, referring to the central bank reports, observed that most economic activity data and indicators of consumer and business sentiments have shown continued improvement. On the inflation front, recent out-turns are also encouraging, suggesting a waning of supply-side price pressures from food. He said that inflation is expected to fall further within the previously announced range of 7-9% for FY21 and trend toward the 5-7% target range over the medium-term.

He said the trajectory of the Covid pandemic is difficult to predict, given still-elevated global cases, the emergence of new strains, and lingering uncertainties about the roll-out of vaccines worldwide. “The trade and industry needs continued support from the government in the form of lower interest rate amidst such external shocks, he suggested.

Mian Anjum Nisar said that the Large-Scale Manufacturing grew by 7.4% year-on-year in Oct and 14.5% in Nov. The manufacturing recovery is also becoming more broad-based, with 12 out of 15 sub-sectors registering positive growth in November and employment beginning to recover. While discussing the external sector, he said the outlook for the external sector has improved further and the current account deficit for FY21 is now projected to remain below 1pc of GDP.