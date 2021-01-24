Govt supporting SMEs to create job opportunities: Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has said that the government is supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to provide job opportunities to the youth. Talking to a private television channel, Usman Dar said that 73,000 students are being imparted technical education in 500 institutions across the country. He said the young people, after acquiring adequate skills, can get support from Kamyab Jawan Programme, and utilise their energies in small enterprises. He said that Apna Karobar (own business) programme of the PTI government has been highly successful as about Rs200 million have been returned back to the banks which is a very positive sign. Dar said that generation of employment opportunities is imperative for speedy economic growth and alleviation of poverty and that is why the government under Kamayab Jawan Programme is helping youth to establish their own businesses and contribute for economic well-being of their families and development of the country.













