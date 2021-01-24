JAZZ inks pact to provide 35pc discount to KCCI members

Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and JAZZ have signed an agreement under which the mobile phone operator will provide a 35 percent discount to the members of the KCCI on bill amount excluding tax.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by President KCCI M Shariq Vohra and Regional Head B2B Sales Jazz Asim Irshad at a simple yet impressive ceremony held at KCCI which was also attended by Senior Vice President M Saqib Goodluck, Vice President Shamsul Islam Khan, Regional Business Head/ VP Jazz Ali Fahad Ahmad and others.

As per MoU which immediately became effective, JAZZ and KCCI agreed to form a business relationship whereby KCCI members shall be able to avail certain discounts on GSM offer and data usage plus devices upon execution of a service contract between JAZZ and the respective KCCI Member(s) including existing customers who are valid members of KCCI.

In order to avail discount, each company will share valid KCCI membership proof or letter with Jazz whereas all lines will be activated on respective company name/ KCCI member’s name and the company will be responsible for 100 percent monthly bill payments. Speaking on the occasion, President KCCI Shariq Vohra was fairly optimistic that keeping in view the reputation of JAZZ and the quality of service it has been providing to customers, KCCI members will certainly get much better and even customized services as per their needs at discounted rates.

“After signing of today’s MoU, JAZZ can not only offer its services to KCCI members but as KCCI has been enjoying excellent ties with all other Chambers and trade associations of the country, this chamber can help JAZZ in approaching all these trade bodies for marketing their products,” he added. He also stressed the need to make collective efforts so that the end-users, particularly those from the business and industrial community, could benefit from innovative solutions.